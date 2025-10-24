The Reddit Rumor Surrounding Costco's Halloween Candy Variety Packs

Kirkland Signature's giant bags of Halloween candy are legendary among longtime shoppers. They're always among the best fall finds at Costco, and each one delivers a little more than five pounds of candy. It seems like an epic deal, especially since the bulk candy variety packs are filled with brand-name, fun-sized treats like Butterfinger bars, Airheads, and Hershey's brand products. However, there's a rumor going around about these bulk candy packs. Some customers are convinced the bags are filled with old candy or that the candy inside is made with lesser quality ingredients.

The Costco bulk candy conspiracy popped up on Reddit on October 15, with a post pointing out the difference between Costco's candy and the same brands sold elsewhere. The redditor exclaimed "OMG guys, the candy from the other store is sooooo much better! It tastes fresh, melts from the warmth of your hand, and isn't overly sweet. Thoughts?"

Customers definitely had thoughts. Other shoppers responded to the thread, agreeing that the candy in the variety packs doesn't taste very good. They pointed out flaws in all kinds of bulk candy, like having an off texture or bland taste. One customer pointed out they are "pretty sure" they saw pallets of the bulk variety candy packs stocked in their Costco all the way back in May. Another wonders if the candy is just repackaged Easter leftovers.