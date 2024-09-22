Why You Should Use Brioche Bread The Next Time You Make French Toast

When you're in the mood for something sweet in the morning, it doesn't get much better than a stack of delicious, homemade French toast. When you're making French toast at home, there's one important question you have to answer before you get started: What type of bread should you use?

Well, there are a few types of bread that work well for French toast, but arguably the best choice is brioche bread. Brioche is sweet, rich, and buttery, making it perfect for a sweet breakfast dish — it will add to the decadent nature of the dish. It's also sturdy enough to soak up the custard, but still soft enough to make for a satisfying, gooey bite. Brioche also often comes in thicker slices, which is ideal for soaking up custard — or, if you're feeling ambitious, you can make your own brioche loaf at home and slice it however thick you desire.

Need we go on? The choice is clear — grab a loaf of brioche next time you're planning on making French toast. You can turn to Daily Meal's recipe for easy brioche French toast, which comes together in under 30 minutes and showcases why brioche is the bread of choice for the dish.