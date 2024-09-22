Why You Should Use Brioche Bread The Next Time You Make French Toast
When you're in the mood for something sweet in the morning, it doesn't get much better than a stack of delicious, homemade French toast. When you're making French toast at home, there's one important question you have to answer before you get started: What type of bread should you use?
Well, there are a few types of bread that work well for French toast, but arguably the best choice is brioche bread. Brioche is sweet, rich, and buttery, making it perfect for a sweet breakfast dish — it will add to the decadent nature of the dish. It's also sturdy enough to soak up the custard, but still soft enough to make for a satisfying, gooey bite. Brioche also often comes in thicker slices, which is ideal for soaking up custard — or, if you're feeling ambitious, you can make your own brioche loaf at home and slice it however thick you desire.
Need we go on? The choice is clear — grab a loaf of brioche next time you're planning on making French toast. You can turn to Daily Meal's recipe for easy brioche French toast, which comes together in under 30 minutes and showcases why brioche is the bread of choice for the dish.
Make brioche French toast even more decadent with the right toppings
As mentioned above, brioche bread adds to the decadent nature of French toast, thanks to its sweet richness. With this in mind, you can take your brioche French toast to the next level of decadence with the right toppings. After all, if you're having a sweet breakfast, you might as well make it ultra sweet — or even make the dish in the evening for a special, extra-indulgent dessert.
Of course, maple syrup is a must, as is whipped cream. But how about fresh, homemade vanilla whipped cream? Making whipped cream is easier than you might think — and only takes five minutes — and this recipe adds an extra burst of vanilla flavor. If you love adding fruit to sweet dishes like French toast, then there's also fresh fruit as an option. But if you want something more decadent, you can opt for something like wild blueberry sauce or strawberry compote. You can even drizzle chocolate sauce over the top for the ultimate indulgent addition. Whatever you decide, brioche French toast will make for one satiating and ultra-tasty meal — whether you have it for breakfast for dessert.