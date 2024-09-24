Trader Joe's Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Tortilla Chips Are Finally Back

Although in her Instagram post, Natasha Fischer says they can be enjoyed on their own, tortilla chips were never meant to stand alone — they're at their best with the perfect salsa or dip pairing. So, what's the ideal companion for these pumpkin chips?

Many on the Trader Joe's subreddit agreed that another fall item — Trader Joe's Fall Harvest Salsa — is a perfect match. The salsa is meant to be a New England twist on the chip-dipping classic, consisting of tomatillos, pumpkin chunks, butternut squash, apples, honey, and lime. The result is a sweet, fresh mix you'll want to heap on top of your chips — especially if they're pumpkin-flavored. Of course, you can also make your own salsa and experiment with seasonal produce to customize it to your liking.

Need some inspiration for what else to grab while you're at the store? Reddit has you covered. Another commenter suggested pairing these chips with a cinnamon yogurt dip for a sweeter option. Scroll through the list of Trader Joe's best fall items, and craft the perfect fall-flavored main course to serve after these tortilla chips have taken the edge off.