Trader Joe's Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Tortilla Chips Are Finally Back
The most wonderful time of the year is here — Trader Joe's slow roll-out of its plentiful, cozy fall collection has every kind of maple-flavored snack and pumpkin-flavored pasta imaginable, all ready for your night-in cozy meal or harvest-themed dinner party. No matter how you spend your evening, Trader Joe's pumpkin tortilla chips make a perfect appetizer to set out while dinner is cooking, and the cinnamony, sweet-yet-salty treat is finally back in stores for only $2.49 a bag. Instagram user Natasha Fischer (Traderjoeslist) shared the fall haul, featuring these perfectly balanced snacks, which she says, "You don't really even need a dip for."
The chips look similar to your typical tortilla chips, with the same base shape and texture. But pumpkin purée and pumpkin seeds add a slight sweetness, and a dusting of cinnamon and nutmeg gives them a kick perfectly suited for the autumn months. The chips are also vegan and gluten-free. They may not be available at every Trader Joe's location yet, but they should pop up soon, along with the rest of the retailer's festive food stock.
Perfect pairings for the pumpkin chips
Although in her Instagram post, Natasha Fischer says they can be enjoyed on their own, tortilla chips were never meant to stand alone — they're at their best with the perfect salsa or dip pairing. So, what's the ideal companion for these pumpkin chips?
Many on the Trader Joe's subreddit agreed that another fall item — Trader Joe's Fall Harvest Salsa — is a perfect match. The salsa is meant to be a New England twist on the chip-dipping classic, consisting of tomatillos, pumpkin chunks, butternut squash, apples, honey, and lime. The result is a sweet, fresh mix you'll want to heap on top of your chips — especially if they're pumpkin-flavored. Of course, you can also make your own salsa and experiment with seasonal produce to customize it to your liking.
Need some inspiration for what else to grab while you're at the store? Reddit has you covered. Another commenter suggested pairing these chips with a cinnamon yogurt dip for a sweeter option. Scroll through the list of Trader Joe's best fall items, and craft the perfect fall-flavored main course to serve after these tortilla chips have taken the edge off.