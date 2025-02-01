Alton Brown's Secret Ingredient For His Classic Pecan Pie

If there's one dessert most associated with the holidays, it's pie. There's autumnal, cozy apple pie filled with warming spices, creamy pumpkin pie with notes of nutmeg and cloves, and, of course, sweet and sticky pecan pie with its sugary, gooey filling and added crunch from the nuts, to name just a few.

If it's the latter that you love, Alton Brown has a simple tip for making the perfect pecan pie: Add 1 tablespoon of rye whiskey to your standard 9-inch pie. This booze is made from a blend of different grains, but to be called rye whiskey, it has to include 51% rye grain. This whiskey is quite strong and has an ABV of at least 40%. When you add it to your dessert, it serves as a flavor enhancer, helping bring out subtleties in your treat and giving it a more complex feel.

Brown's pecan pie is not only delicious because of its rye whiskey. He treats it like an old fashioned, adding just half a teaspoon of Angostura cocktail bitters to help create even more balance in a treat that tends to be cloying. It's so good, why save it for the holidays?