Food Network Cancels 'The Kitchen' After 40 Seasons On-Air

Cooking shows are a major part of the modern culinary landscape. Such programs introduce viewers to new dishes and foods. Often, these shows are richly populated with engaging personalities who love food and love to talk about it. Food Network has long been a hub for this type of programming, but it's about to lose one long-running show for good.

Variety recently reported that Food Network is ending production of "The Kitchen," a daytime culinary talk show that's run for more than 10 years. With over 500 episodes spanning 40 seasons, "The Kitchen" had ample opportunity to pick up fans, who at least have some time to mourn the show. Its final episode will air Saturday, December 13.

Since debuting in January 2014, "The Kitchen" has been a place for viewers to catch cooking demonstrations and engaging conversations from their favorite Food Network stars, including hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian, frequent guest host Alex Guarnaschelli, and dozens of other network personalities and celebrities.