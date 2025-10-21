Stubborn, Sticky Stains On Your Kitchen Cabinets? Try One Cleaner Sitting In Your Garage

If you're a keen cook and enjoy whipping up inventive meals every day, you'll know how grease can build up in your kitchen. Even with the best extractor fan, grease from airborne particles of food, premium cooking oils, and sticky substances, like syrups and sugary snacks, can latch onto cabinetry. This can make them look unsightly and feel gummy on the fingers. Worse still, are the stubborn little stickers that the kids plaster over the pantry doors. While you could scrape these off with a palette knife, you risk damaging your cabinets, which is where one cleaner that's likely sitting in your garage comes in handy; a can of WD-40.

WD-40 is a lubricant that's commonly used for lubricating tools and unsticking tight nuts and bolts, which is why it's a common sight in garages and tool sheds. It can also be used to keep vehicles looking shiny by repelling grime, and hamper rust and corrosion on lawnmowers, shovels, and spades. Within the home, the lubricating properties of this spray are perfect for eliminating the sound of squeaky door hinges or greasing up the wheels of a rolling kitchen island. Better yet, WD-40 is superb at removing grease and sticky spots on kitchen cabinets. All you have to do is spray it on the sticky area and allow it work its magic for several minutes. Then use a rag to wipe it off and you should find that all that gunk has been dislodged and removed with ease.