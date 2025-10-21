The Microwave Hack For Extra Crispy Zucchini (It's Not What You Think)
Search the web for crispy zucchini recipes and you'll likely find several that call for coating the sliced summer squash in breadcrumbs before shallow frying it in a skillet or deep frying in a Dutch oven. While this method does elicit a crunchy texture, it requires lots of carb-heavy breadcrumbs and a hefty glug of oil. To make zucchini that's crispy on the outside without the addition of extra ingredients, employ the help of your microwave to draw out the excess moisture in its flesh before searing it until golden and flavorful.
There are several ways to cook zucchini, such as mixing it into the batter for the perfect zucchini bread or roasting it with spices on a sheet pan. However, there's something healthful and nourishing about cooking it simply so that its natural flavor can shine. As zucchini is made up of a whopping 95% water, it can often turn into a mushy mass and lose its structure even when the dark-green skin is left on. To make crispy zucchini, halve your vegetables lengthways and score the flesh in a crosshatch fashion before salting the surface. Then place them cut side down on a piece of paper towel on a plate and microwave for five minutes. The heat from the microwave will draw out some of the moisture from the vegetables and the paper will absorb it (the zucchini doesn't need to be fully cooked at this point as it will be finished off in a hot skillet).
Fry your zucchini to caramelize the surface
To crisp up your zucchini, place it cut side down in an oiled pan, place a lid on top and allow it to develop a golden, caramelized hue (it should almost look like a seared steak because of the crosshatched scoring on the surface and the nutty-colored flesh). This browning process, where the natural sugars and proteins on the surface are altered, is known as the Maillard reaction, and is what lends fried and baked foods their savory, toasty, and umami flavor. As the zucchini has less moisture inside it, the surface can sear at speed rather than stew, producing a vegetarian side dish that has a complex, charred taste, crisp exterior, and silky middle. Once your zucchini has developed enough color, flip it over for a couple of minutes so the other side can benefit from the heat before serving as is or topping with a herby dressing.
Another way to cook zucchini to crispy perfection is to slice it, salt it, and let it sit for 30 minutes. This technique is a slower, microwave-free way to draw out some of the moisture, allowing you to fry the vegetable in a hot skillet or toss it in the oven with seasonings to make crunchy zucchini chips.