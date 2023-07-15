12 Mistakes To Avoid For Perfect Zucchini Bread

You must choose the right type of zucchini to ensure the success of your quick bread. Picking one with less-than-ideal features will drastically impact your final product. It's vital to select the vegetables before they grow too large — which is easy when you get them from the grocery store — but a little trickier if you are getting the zucchini from your garden. This is because you'll need to keep an eye on the vegetables to see when they're ready to be picked.

When they are larger, zucchinis tend to contain more water, which leads to excess moisture in the batter. Additionally, larger zucchinis don't taste as good, with a more bitter flavor. They can also have larger seeds. These large seeds can throw off the texture of your zucchini bread. With small zucchinis, the tiny seeds aren't an issue. You can include them in the batter.

Additionally, you shouldn't use squash that has bruises or blemishes. Unlike the bananas you use for banana bread, the appearance of zucchini matters — you won't be mashing up the food as you would bananas for banana bread.