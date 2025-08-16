Cook Zucchini To Crisp Perfection With One Simple Tip

Zucchini can be absolutely delicious — when cooked right. If you have any experience cooking zucchini, you know it can be a little fussy. When it isn't cooked well, for example, it can turn out pretty mushy and unappetizing. This issue is common enough that it may have deterred you from trying to cook zucchini at home at all. But that was before you knew this super simple tip: All you have to do to achieve perfect zucchini is to cook it at high heat.

You may have noticed that high heat is a common denominator in various zucchini recipes — our sweet roasted zucchini with crispy chickpeas not only uses high heat on the stove but also relies on the oven's broiler as an extra step. But this tip was also recently confirmed by "Next Level Chef" contestant and chef Christina Miros — who spoke with Daily Meal's sister site, Chowhound — and insisted that the right level of heat is what will make or break the cooked zucchini.

There are also methods you can keep in mind for avoiding soggy zucchini. One of these methods consists of slicing the zucchini, then salting the slices generously and leaving them to rest for about 30 minutes, which will help to draw out the moisture. By getting rid of some of the moisture ahead of time, your zucchini is basically guaranteed to come out nice and crisp, rather than the soggy mess that we want to avoid at all costs.