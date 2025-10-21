The Old-School Trick That Takes Saltines From Bland To Bomb

Saltines are the poster child for flavorless snacks, and it works. These dry, brittle crackers have won their place alongside soups, in appetizers, and as a cure for both nausea and boredom. When it's time to crank the flavor up a notch, turn those soda crackers into buttered saltines with just a few ingredients, and you'll have a whole new snack to devour. Instead of spreading a touch of cold butter on the crunchy squares and gobbling them up, you'll saturate each one with melted butter, then bake or fry them until they're golden brown, toasty, and oh-so-buttery. It's not a new trick: this iteration of the snack has been a well-loved appetizer since the 1970s.

All you really need for a savory and indulgent batch of buttered saltines is a package or two of crackers and melted butter. Arrange the salty snacks on a baking sheet in a single layer and then pour on the spread. Some people use clarified butter or ghee to increase the flavor, but the regular variety works just as well. Use a pastry brush or a spoon to spread the melted goodness all over each square. Whether you bake them in the oven or do a short deep-fry, cook them until they're golden brown and serve them warm.