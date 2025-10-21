The Old-School Trick That Takes Saltines From Bland To Bomb
Saltines are the poster child for flavorless snacks, and it works. These dry, brittle crackers have won their place alongside soups, in appetizers, and as a cure for both nausea and boredom. When it's time to crank the flavor up a notch, turn those soda crackers into buttered saltines with just a few ingredients, and you'll have a whole new snack to devour. Instead of spreading a touch of cold butter on the crunchy squares and gobbling them up, you'll saturate each one with melted butter, then bake or fry them until they're golden brown, toasty, and oh-so-buttery. It's not a new trick: this iteration of the snack has been a well-loved appetizer since the 1970s.
All you really need for a savory and indulgent batch of buttered saltines is a package or two of crackers and melted butter. Arrange the salty snacks on a baking sheet in a single layer and then pour on the spread. Some people use clarified butter or ghee to increase the flavor, but the regular variety works just as well. Use a pastry brush or a spoon to spread the melted goodness all over each square. Whether you bake them in the oven or do a short deep-fry, cook them until they're golden brown and serve them warm.
Use these tricks for buttered saltines that are full of flavor
Butter is enough to create a flavorful twist on a classic saltine, one that has a lot more flavor without all the extra toppings. Some people do like to add some extra pizzazz, though, and one of the more popular ways is to include a little heat. In fact, spicy saltines give the original a run for their money. They're popular enough that in 2017, Food & Wine dubbed Spiced Saltines as the South's most beloved appetizer. They're also easy to make. When you're crafting your standard buttered saltines, add some red pepper flakes, oil, and garlic powder to the crackers alongside the melted butter for Fire Cracker Saltines.
If you want to skip the fire but still want a savory touch, add oregano, thyme, rosemary, garlic, and some everything bagel seasoning before the crackers go into the oven or fryer. For an even more intricate flavor profile, add some dill for a bit of zest and finish them with some parmesan sprinkles for a touch of salty cheese. Make a sweeter version with a honey or maple syrup drizzle, or use a honey apple drizzle that doubles as a salad dressing for a sweet fall touch.