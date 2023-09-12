Drizzle Honey Apple Dressing On Your Salad For A Sweet Fall Touch

For dedicated chefs and other lovers of apple, cinnamon, and spice, fall might be one of the best seasons of all. From those decadent slices of apple pie to steaming mugs of apple cider, the time between September through December is the perfect chance for you to indulge in some of your favorite comfort dishes.

While it's hard to think of eating anything other than warm bowls of soups and stews in the fall season, every once in a while you just have to eat a salad. If you're seeking a way to swap the summer out of your salad for fall flavors, we think a unique salad dressing is a great way to do so. Have you ever thought about trying a honey apple dressing?

Sweet, sticky, and loaded with fall familiarities, this dressing might change the way you think about eating salad in those colder months for good. While the combination is pretty self-explanatory, we'll dig into some different ways you can make it to help you craft a unique recipe of your own.