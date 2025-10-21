Rachael Ray Keeps This Frozen Side On Hand For Affordable, Easy Dinners
Dinner doesn't need a lot of fancy ingredients to be satisfying. If you have gone through your repertoire of budget-friendly recipes and are looking for some inspiration, Rachael Ray is an advocate for the humble frozen french fry. While some celebrity chefs shy away from frozen processed foods, Ray embraces them. The queen of 30-minute meals uses them as a shortcut for when she doesn't want to go through the process of making french fries from scratch, and she also builds meals around them.
Potatoes are nutrient-rich, brimming with complex carbohydrates and fiber, and they have a high water content. This means they are a substantive powerhouse, making you feel fuller after consuming. However, potatoes can be kind of "meh" without a little help, and when they are transformed into fries, they become exceptionally tasty. Some of the best frozen french fries can be a satisfying side or a snack, especially if you give them a homemade feel, like Ray does. Whether you want to bake or double fry those french fries or use crinkle or shoestring fries, the first step is to make certain they are crisp and golden on the outside and fluffy on the inside. From there, the sky's the limit.
Use them with leftovers
Rachael Ray has many versions of this potato dish for busy weeknights or lazy weekends. She likes to upgrade her frozen french fries with seasonings, spices, and herbs to create a delicious bite. From pickle-flavored fries doused with malt vinegar to those with a little bit of heat and served with ranch dressing to garlic and Parmesan fries with marinara sauce for dipping, the cookbook author uses her culinary imagination to amp up the taste and finish them with a sauce that matches their theme.
Ray even has a frozen french fry riff on macaroni and cheese. She makes cheese fries by baking them and pouring on a homemade cheese sauce that starts with a roux. She notes you can also serve the sauce on the side if you prefer. If you want to add some protein, sprinkle bacon bits or chopped bacon over them. If you have some broccoli, add a little to the cheese sauce. It's a great way to get the kids to eat vegetables.
Frozen french fries are also the perfect foundation for leftovers. Create a platter of loaded fries with leftover taco meat, shredded cheese, jalapeños, black olives, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream. Or take prepared frozen fries and add them to salads to create a hearty dish that is still heavy on the greens.