Rachael Ray Keeps This Frozen Side On Hand For Affordable, Easy Dinners

Dinner doesn't need a lot of fancy ingredients to be satisfying. If you have gone through your repertoire of budget-friendly recipes and are looking for some inspiration, Rachael Ray is an advocate for the humble frozen french fry. While some celebrity chefs shy away from frozen processed foods, Ray embraces them. The queen of 30-minute meals uses them as a shortcut for when she doesn't want to go through the process of making french fries from scratch, and she also builds meals around them.

Potatoes are nutrient-rich, brimming with complex carbohydrates and fiber, and they have a high water content. This means they are a substantive powerhouse, making you feel fuller after consuming. However, potatoes can be kind of "meh" without a little help, and when they are transformed into fries, they become exceptionally tasty. Some of the best frozen french fries can be a satisfying side or a snack, especially if you give them a homemade feel, like Ray does. Whether you want to bake or double fry those french fries or use crinkle or shoestring fries, the first step is to make certain they are crisp and golden on the outside and fluffy on the inside. From there, the sky's the limit.