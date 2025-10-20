The Once-Beloved Mall Food Court Chain Known For Its Chicken And Biscuits

Chicken George was so beloved that it belongs on our list of mall food court restaurants that completely disappeared. Founded in 1979 at Baltimore's Mondawmin Mall by entrepreneur Theodore Holmes, the chain quickly went from local curiosity to cult favorite. Holmes named it after the charismatic character from "Roots," a nod to the miniseries that had swept the nation just two years earlier. Baltimore diners embraced it instantly. The Afro-American newspaper even stated that it "became a household name overnight."

By 1982, Chicken George was pulling in $14 million in sales and had spread beyond Maryland to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and even Atlanta. Holmes's company, Joloj Industries, prided itself on flavorful but pork-free cooking. Crispy chicken, biscuits, gumbo, greens, and rice dishes were seasoned with beef instead of bacon, and fans still clamor for them. The formula worked. Locals lined up for plates that felt homemade yet fast, giving Baltimore its own answer to KFC.

At its height, Chicken George wasn't just a restaurant, it was the largest Black-owned fast-food company in the U.S., showing that a humble mall counter could become a symbol of both good food and hometown ambition.