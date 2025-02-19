8 Mall Food Court Restaurants That Vanished

In the '80s, '90s, and even pushing into the early aughts, the mall reigned supreme in America. Parents could bustle around to find those last minute holiday gifts, and teens could have their first taste of freedom wandering around with friends and no parental supervision. But while the flashy department stores and shops provided endless entertainment, no trip to the mall was complete without a stop at the food court.

Whether you craved a salty snack, sweet treat, or a full meal, the mall food court was once the mecca of food options. But due to online shopping steadily growing in popularity throughout the 2000s, followed by The Great Recession, malls have really lost their luster; and anchor department stores aren't the only casualties in the slow-but-steady death of the mall. Many beloved food court restaurants that helped make the mall such an iconic part of American culture have sadly kicked the can as well — some recently, and some even before the mall's relevance started declining.

So where did all these restaurants go, and did they really disappear for good? Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some popular food court restaurants that for a short time made a big impact in the hearts and stomachs of American mall-goers.