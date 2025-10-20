Say Goodbye To Subway Tile: This Kitchen Backsplash Style Is Chic And Easy To Clean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Backsplashes can easily go ignored in a kitchen remodel, particularly if you're designing the space yourself. At the very least, however, a backsplash should be practical. Unfortunately, many popular backsplash materials don't even deliver this much. But trends, particularly the choice of subway tile, seem to be changing.

According to a survey by NKBA (the National Kitchen and Bathroom Association), solid quartz and quartzite were ranked as top backsplash choices by 64% and 61% of homeowners surveyed. While the classic choice of ceramic and porcelain tiles did come out on top, with 70% of people ranking it highly, it's clear that solid stone backsplashes are catching up in popularity.

The report's compilers also predicted that solid-surface backsplashes will become more mainstream, particularly backsplashes that seamlessly continue the countertop material up the wall. Whether this modern, natural look is for you or not, however, solid backsplashes just make sense. Compared to other common materials, like tiles and beadboard, they're very easy to clean and they look better for far longer. Beadboard, for example, can trap grease and crumbs in its grooves and may become water-damaged over time. And while both subway tiles and ceramic tiles themselves are easy to wipe clean, the grout between them isn't. Grout also stains easily, particularly the white epoxy grout that's often used with subway tiles. Solid backsplashes don't have any of these problems, whether they're stone, porcelain, glass, or even laminate.