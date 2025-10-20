Say Goodbye To Subway Tile: This Kitchen Backsplash Style Is Chic And Easy To Clean
Backsplashes can easily go ignored in a kitchen remodel, particularly if you're designing the space yourself. At the very least, however, a backsplash should be practical. Unfortunately, many popular backsplash materials don't even deliver this much. But trends, particularly the choice of subway tile, seem to be changing.
According to a survey by NKBA (the National Kitchen and Bathroom Association), solid quartz and quartzite were ranked as top backsplash choices by 64% and 61% of homeowners surveyed. While the classic choice of ceramic and porcelain tiles did come out on top, with 70% of people ranking it highly, it's clear that solid stone backsplashes are catching up in popularity.
The report's compilers also predicted that solid-surface backsplashes will become more mainstream, particularly backsplashes that seamlessly continue the countertop material up the wall. Whether this modern, natural look is for you or not, however, solid backsplashes just make sense. Compared to other common materials, like tiles and beadboard, they're very easy to clean and they look better for far longer. Beadboard, for example, can trap grease and crumbs in its grooves and may become water-damaged over time. And while both subway tiles and ceramic tiles themselves are easy to wipe clean, the grout between them isn't. Grout also stains easily, particularly the white epoxy grout that's often used with subway tiles. Solid backsplashes don't have any of these problems, whether they're stone, porcelain, glass, or even laminate.
The best materials for a solid backsplash style, whatever your budget
Opting for a solid backsplash doesn't mean you're wedded to one style. There are many materials suitable for seamless backsplashes, with options to suit pretty much any aesthetic. There are also plenty of affordable backsplash options that look bespoke and thoughtful without breaking the bank or resorting to materials that use grout you'll have to scrub practically daily or have gaps that can trap food, water, and grease.
Some of the most affordable backsplash options also happen to be smooth and easy to install yourself. Peel-and-stick 'tiles', for example, may not look like a solid surface, but they're often one continuous, waterproof material. Likewise, peel-and-stick wallpaper is often water-resistant, and if you use it lengthwise, you may only need one or two sheets to create a backsplash, leaving only one seam to deal with.
Moving on to more traditional and somewhat more expensive options, glass backsplashes, which can be clear, tinted, or colored, are relatively affordable per square meter. However, they can be expensive to install, and there's always a danger of one or more panels breaking during the process. However, as it's neutral and stylish, a clear or lightly tinted glass backsplash could easily last you decades, making sense through most kitchen redesigns.
If you do choose a traditional stone backsplash, there are ways to make it more affordable. While designers might like to use slabs of real marble or granite, these days you can get manmade versions of most stone. Materials like cultured marble and manufactured quartz are cheaper than many real stone surfaces, and as they are usually non-porous and don't need to be sealed, they can be easier to install, too.
Choosing a backsplash style that's a feature, not an afterthought
According to the NKBA, homeowners are becoming more interested in statement colors in the kitchen. The experts who put together their annual Kitchen Trends Report noted that more people are choosing to include these colours in their spaces in interesting, subtle ways, including as backsplashes.
Getting creative with your backsplash is a fantastic way to make your kitchen design seem intentional and original. If you're working with a small space, then it's particularly important to make the most of every inch of it, including getting creative with your backsplash. Many of the most creative smooth backsplashes also happen to be affordable, so deciding to try something a little more exciting with your solid backsplash is an easy one.
It might seem like an unusual option, but plywood is a stylish, industrial-looking option, and it should stand up to water and be easy to clean if you seal it with a product like Seal-Once Waterproof Sealant Wood Stain and Sealer in One or a waterproof paint in your chosen statement color. Peel-and-stick linoleum or contact paper, like this Glossy Pink Wallercity Vinyl, is waterproof as soon as it's properly applied and can be found in pretty much any color or pattern. If you're feeling particularly bold, you could have a bright kitchen surface that seamlessly connects to a backsplash in the same color and material.
While choosing a solid backsplash is, at its heart, practical, it's also an opportunity to have some fun. After all, you have to look at your backsplash pretty much every day as you're washing up or cooking, so why not choose one you love for more than one reason?