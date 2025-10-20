The Trader Joe's Garlic Snack Redditors Are Adding To Everything
Redditors have a new obsession at Trader Joe's, and it's a garlicky, snackable topper they're tossing onto just about every meal. TJ's Crispy Garlic comes in a 4-ounce package for $3.29 and can be found in the grocery aisle. It's made of thinly sliced garlic that is fried in rice bran oil and then salted.
In a recent Reddit thread, commenters share ideas on all the dishes this goes great on. People love to use it to add a crunch to ramen. Multiple customers talk about putting them on top of dishes like a unique Japanese curry or TJ's Indian curries. Rice is a common base for these bits of crunchy flavor. Another user has seemingly tried it all, saying, "I've sprinkled them on broccoli, green beans, spinach, Instant ramen, chicken cutlets, soft boiled eggs, and Chinese takeout leftovers."
Other users eat them straight up. When asked where people are putting these crispy fried chips, one user replied, "Straight to my mouth." Beware, though, as another commenter warns of the bad breath that will result from eating straight-up fried garlic. Don't worry, though. Another user adds, "But you will be happy." That seems like a fair trade.
How to make your own crispy fried garlic chips
If you aren't near a Trader Joe's you can make these on your own. As an added benefit you'll get a delicious garlic oil that TJ's must be keeping to themselves. The whole process takes around 15 minutes.
All you need to do is thinly slice some garlic. Fry those bits in a high-heat oil on medium heat for three to five minutes. They're ready when they turn a pale golden color. Be careful not to burn them, or they will taste bitter. Pour the oil and garlic through a strainer sitting atop a bowl. Make this transfer quickly so the oil doesn't continue to cook the bits. Then, place the fried goodness on a paper towel to dry and sprinkle with salt. Both the oil and chips will keep in the fridge for up to a month. You can also fry garlic even faster in the microwave, although it's a bit of an uneven cook this way.