If you know anything about afternoon tea, then you will know that cucumber sandwiches are a non-negotiable part of the spread. Afternoon tea seems to have been invented in the 1840s, however, the first few decades of this snacky afternoon ritual probably didn't include them at all. This is because cucumber sandwiches were not actually invented in Britain. They were, however, invented by Brits abroad, so it is an easy mistake to make. British people living in India at the time of the British Raj were always looking for new ways to beat the heat. One of their cooling culinary inventions? Cucumber sandwiches, of course.

The cucumber had long been popular in the United Kingdom. It was not beloved by everyone, though. Samuel Pepys wrote in his famous 1620s diaries that "Mr Newhouse is dead of eating cowcumbers," "cowcumbers" here being a nickname for cucumbers based on the anti-cuke rhetoric popular at the time that said they were suitable only for cows. Clearly, this slander did not stick, and once the British colonized the Indian subcontinent, they found that a combination of buttery bread and thinly sliced cucumbers was cooling and refreshing. Cucumbers have a very high water content, making them very hydrating. As they're low in calories and not very filling, cucumber sandwiches became a sign of money and class in the Raj and back home. True, old fashioned tea time cucumber sandwiches consist of thickly buttered white bread with slices of cucumber patted dry before they're added, and a pinch of salt, with lemon if you like it. Cut off the crusts and slice the sandwiches into triangles for the true upper-class British (or British Raj) experience.