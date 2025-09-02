The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Your Cucumber Sandwich A Flavorful Protein Boost

British afternoon tea wouldn't be the same without the classic cucumber tea sandwich. Built using white bread with the crusts discarded, it is smeared with cream cheese or butter, and layered with thinly-sliced cucumbers. This sandwich screams delicate and refined yet tasty. But if you are looking for a way to transform your cucumber sandwich and add some protein in the process, you need to break out a jar of your favorite peanut butter.

It might sound like a dare or a prank, after all, peanut butter seems so juvenile. But believe it or not, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich started as a fancy tea sandwich. However, its elegance was short-lived as it quickly turned into an affordable, shelf-stable option for a hearty lunch for school children during the Great Depression.

Peanut butter is protein-rich, and like the peanut butter and pickle sandwich, it's pairing with cucumber sandwich is likely a product of either the Great Depression or World War II, where it was perhaps invented to stretch and use what was readily available. Still, peanut butter and cucumbers are not such an unusual pairing. Together, they create a sandwich that is nutty, sweet, crunchy, and slightly vegetal in taste and texture. This sandwich is all about the contrast of flavors and textures, and it all begins with the peanut butter you use and how you prep your cucumber.