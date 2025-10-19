Avoid This Type Of Beef For Homemade Pot Pies

Take a stroll down the frozen aisle at the grocery store and you'll be met with an array of beautifully packaged pot pies. These convenient meals are a useful dinner when you're in a pinch and need something fast and filling. However, if you've extra time to invest in cooking, there's no comparison to the flavors and textures of a homemade beef pot pie. There's just one thing you need to remember: Avoid using expensive cuts of steak like rib eye and filet mignon when preparing your filling.

While you might think that premium steaks would result in a tender and flavorful pot pie, the math doesn't add up on closer examination. The prized feature of a pot pie is the tender texture of the meat filling, which is achieved via a low and slow braise. If you were to cook a steak that you'd normally sear in a skillet this way, it would dry out and become tough and rubbery. This change in texture occurs because these cuts contain very little marbling and connective tissue that can render down and melt during a slow simmer. While lean cuts of steak, such as eye of round and sirloin tip, are available at the grocery store, these options lack flavor due to their low fat content and are best pan-fried at speed so they can retain their succulence. Slow cooking them is like tossing your money down the drain.