Don't Throw Away Old Coffee Containers: The Clever Way To Use Them In Your Home Garden

Nice-looking planting pots can be expensive. Fortunately, there's no need to buy them anymore once you learn about this clever trick. Instead of throwing out your coffee containers like the big Folger's tubs or the Cafe du Monde tins, you can turn them into homes for your pothos, snake plants, and aloe.

All you need to do is drill a drainage hole in the bottom, cover it with a primer, then paint and decorate it in whatever style matches your interior decorating. If the canister you're using has a handle, you can hide it by wrapping it all up in cork fabric, sticking it on with hot glue. Often used in fashion, cork fabric is a durable and sustainable material made from cork trees. You can check craft stores and sites like Etsy to find fun designs to use on your planter. These pots are perfect for planting when you start your own kitchen herb garden.