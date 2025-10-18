Don't Throw Away Old Coffee Containers: The Clever Way To Use Them In Your Home Garden
Nice-looking planting pots can be expensive. Fortunately, there's no need to buy them anymore once you learn about this clever trick. Instead of throwing out your coffee containers like the big Folger's tubs or the Cafe du Monde tins, you can turn them into homes for your pothos, snake plants, and aloe.
All you need to do is drill a drainage hole in the bottom, cover it with a primer, then paint and decorate it in whatever style matches your interior decorating. If the canister you're using has a handle, you can hide it by wrapping it all up in cork fabric, sticking it on with hot glue. Often used in fashion, cork fabric is a durable and sustainable material made from cork trees. You can check craft stores and sites like Etsy to find fun designs to use on your planter. These pots are perfect for planting when you start your own kitchen herb garden.
Other cans and designs you can use
You can also let a metal coffee canister be its own design. You still need to drill a drainage hole so the roots of your plant don't rot. Just make sure to place a saucer under it, but then you can embrace the repurposed look. You can use some of the classic old-school-looking Cafe Du Monde or Cafe Bustelo tins to decorate. Make sure to keep metal pots with live plants from getting too hot. The heated metal can burn the plant. These tins with different greens flowing out of them would look great when turning your kitchen into a garden oasis.
Wrapping the canister in twine gives it a rustic boho look. You can wrap the full can with rope or add a wrapping of faux leather in the middle. This is a perfect craft project to work on with your kids. If they want some plants in their room, this is a great opportunity for them to design their own planter pot!