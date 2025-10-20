9 Cheeses That May Not Be Worth The Price

Like pretty much everything else, cheese has become more expensive in recent years . Even cheap standbys like American cheddar have gotten pricier, in part because of lower milk production. But that doesn't mean anyone's giving up cheese –- indeed, another reason it's gotten pricy is because we love it so much, which has driven up demand.

For those of us cheese lovers watching our budgets, this means we need to get pickier and smarter about what we put on our shopping carts. We still want to splurge on nice cheese once in a while, but we want to be sure it's worth our investment. Some good cheeses are expensive for a reason –- they may be labor-intensive to make, or, like Parmigiano-Reggiano, made in only restricted areas from specially sourced ingredients. Other fancy-sounding cheeses, however, fail to live up to their hype. So if you want to get the most from your cheese budget, steer clear of these potential sources of disappointment.