Semolina Flour Is The Key To Ultra Crispy Homemade Pizza

There's truly nothing like an oven-hot, freshly baked pizza, whether it came from an artisan pizza maker or from your own kitchen. The crust, of course, is what makes it or breaks it — you want it to be that perfect balance of fluffy and crispy, soft and steamy inside with a nice bit of char on the outside. If your homemade pizza doesn't quite meet the mark when it comes to crispiness, however, there is one ingredient you ought to try: semolina.

Semolina is made from durum wheat, the same kind of wheat most often used for dried pasta, but ground less finely. If you dust your pizza dough with semolina instead of regular flour, that grittier texture will keep the pie from sticking to the baking surface and help it crisp up.

Durum wheat is known for its firm texture compared to other varieties of wheat, thanks to the dense amount of protein it contains and the formidable amount of gluten that develops as the dough is kneaded or rested. Dusting your pizza with regular, finely-ground wheat flour, though, can cause the dough to stick to surfaces if you use too little. If you use too much, you run the risk that each bite of crust will feel like getting blasted with a mouthful of dry, uncooked flour. The more roughly-ground semolina, however, eliminates this problem — adding flavor and crunch while keeping the dough from sticking.