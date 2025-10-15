What To Look For When Pairing Seafood With Pesto Sauce

When you think about it, there are plenty of seafood options that work beautifully with pesto, but you'll need to know how to use it right. There's no one-size-fits-all approach here. For instance, if you're flash-frying shrimp, swirl in a spoonful of pesto only when they're just about done. Add it too early, and you'll run the risk of turning the pesto an unappetizing brown. Shrimp, delicate as it is, demands precision, so you need to be exact. If you're just starting out, you can look up a few ways to help you cook perfect shrimp. Once your shrimps are done, add the pesto 30 seconds before you're about to take them off the heat. The residual warmth helps the pesto cling to each prawn, wrapping it in an aromatic, herb-laced glaze.

If you're pairing pesto with a milder fish like cod, keep the sear brief. No more than two to three minutes should be good. Then slather on a spoonful of pesto and serve immediately. For baked salmon fillets with pesto, we're partial to baking the fillets with cherry tomatoes. Bake until the fish is tender.

Another trick to ensure the pesto complements the fish is to make a version without cheese. You can either opt for a vegan recipe or whip up a quick pistou. Pistou is the French cousin of pesto, made simply with basil, garlic, olive oil, salt, and occasionally tomatoes. The pared-down blend will lend extra brightness to the fish without the richness of cheese clouding its flavor.