What To Look For When Pairing Seafood With Pesto Sauce
Pesto isn't the kind of sauce that pairs well with just anything, and picking the wrong match for this herby green Italian classic can be a recipe for disaster. When it comes to pairing the right seafood, it gets even trickier, as it's not a very common combination. Italians traditionally avoid pairing seafood with pesto because they believe any sauce with cheese can overpower the delicate flavor of fish, though that's not always true. So, if you've whipped up the perfect creamy homemade pesto and are wondering which seafood to pair it with, you'll need to tread carefully. The first rule is to pick something with a mild, neutral flavor, since pesto already brings an amalgamation of punchy tastes and a nutty texture. Pollack, basa, or whiting are some safe choices if you're trying pesto with seafood for the first time. These fish work beautifully because of their gentle (sometimes almost bland) flavor.
If white fish doesn't quite strike your fancy, shrimp can be an excellent choice. Its crunchy texture and sweeter undertones make it a natural fit for most sauces. If you're willing to step into slightly riskier territory, salmon, mussels, scallops, and even tuna can work. Though not everyone agrees, some oily fish like mackerel can also be an unexpected but interesting pairing for pesto. Israeli-born chef Yotam Ottolenghi suggests blue fish or sardines if you cannot find mackerel, while sharing his recipe for seared mackerel and pistachio pesto with The Wall Street Journal.
How to pair pesto with your favorite seafood
When you think about it, there are plenty of seafood options that work beautifully with pesto, but you'll need to know how to use it right. There's no one-size-fits-all approach here. For instance, if you're flash-frying shrimp, swirl in a spoonful of pesto only when they're just about done. Add it too early, and you'll run the risk of turning the pesto an unappetizing brown. Shrimp, delicate as it is, demands precision, so you need to be exact. If you're just starting out, you can look up a few ways to help you cook perfect shrimp. Once your shrimps are done, add the pesto 30 seconds before you're about to take them off the heat. The residual warmth helps the pesto cling to each prawn, wrapping it in an aromatic, herb-laced glaze.
If you're pairing pesto with a milder fish like cod, keep the sear brief. No more than two to three minutes should be good. Then slather on a spoonful of pesto and serve immediately. For baked salmon fillets with pesto, we're partial to baking the fillets with cherry tomatoes. Bake until the fish is tender.
Another trick to ensure the pesto complements the fish is to make a version without cheese. You can either opt for a vegan recipe or whip up a quick pistou. Pistou is the French cousin of pesto, made simply with basil, garlic, olive oil, salt, and occasionally tomatoes. The pared-down blend will lend extra brightness to the fish without the richness of cheese clouding its flavor.