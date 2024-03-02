14 Ways To Cook Perfect Shrimp

People sure love shrimp. Even folks who aren't the biggest fans of seafood still have a place in their heart for these bite-size crustaceans. It's no wonder, then, that roughly 5.9 pounds of shrimp are eaten per capita in America, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. For many, shrimp is the perfect balance of availability, affordability, and taste. Virtually every supermarket in the country stocks it, it doesn't break the bank to buy, and it has a mild, buttery taste that isn't too briny, making it compatible with a wide variety of seasonings and flavors.

If we had to pinpoint exactly why shrimp is so popular, though, we'd put it down to the fact that it can be cooked virtually any way you want. Like many types of seafood, shrimp cooks quickly — and yet it retains its juiciness once heated through, meaning it's equally suited to shorter and longer cooking techniques. Additionally, the more ways you learn to cook with shrimp, the more you're able to subtly harness its internal flavors to add rich layers to your food. There's a right and a wrong way to employ each cooking style with shrimp, though. We're here to show you how to do things right. ‌