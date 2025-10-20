This Once-Popular 2000s Flatbread Chain Quickly Vanished. Here's Why

If you don't remember Cosi, we don't blame you. This sandwich chain was once the talk of the town back in the 2000s, and at one point, it felt like a serious rival to Panera Bread. Specializing in serving Italian-style sandwiches to busy office workers, Cosi started life in the late 1980s, and within a decade, it had dozens of stores across the country. By the mid-2000s, it had reached huge success with over 150 units and a menu that kept people going throughout the working day.

Pretty soon, however, the bubble burst, and Cosi was over. Well, not quite over. It's actually still around today, but it's a shadow of its former self, with just a few locations here and there. The thing is that with Cosi, it was never about the food: Its menu boasted (and still boasts) a host of delicious options, and if you're lucky enough to find a Cosi today, you'll be able to treat yourself to flatbread sandwiches with fillings like hot honey chicken, turkey and Brie, and buffalo chicken with blue cheese dressing. Sadly, it was the forces behind Cosi that led to its downfall, and its tale is littered with poor business decisions, personnel changes, and multiple bankruptcy claims.