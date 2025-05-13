13 Italian Sandwiches To Add To Your Foodie Bucketlist

Here's one of the biggest things you should know about Italian cuisine: It's not just pizza and pasta. Although those two foods are the Mediterranean country's flagship offerings, Italian cuisine is a rich tapestry of different dishes, influences, and flavors — and it still finds room for some delicious sandwiches. When we think of Italian sandwiches, we tend to think of the Italian-inspired ones that prevail in the United States: The kind that piles meatballs in a sub or pours Italian dressing on some provolone and calls it authentic. However, here we're talking about the real deal, people. Sandwiches like the tramezzino, the piadina, and the porchetta di ariccia are all underrated offerings that rarely make it out of the country itself, and it's time to bring them to the masses.

Many Italian sandwiches, much like the rest of its food, are regional specialties. In Sicily, you're more likely to find the pani ca meusa or pane con la milza; In Livorno, you may well stumble across the 5e5; head to Naples and you'll discover the cuzzetiello. All of these sandwiches are as delicious as the last, and while some may challenge traditional tastes, they're definitely worth adding to your list next time you're backpacking around Italy.