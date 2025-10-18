The British Royals Have A Peculiar Cup Etiquette Rule They Must Follow When Dining

It's no exaggeration to say that the British royal family follows drastically different rules than the average person, but it can sometimes be shocking just how minute and seemingly minor potential infractions can be. This is especially the case when it comes to dining. Non-royals have had plenty of hyper-specific etiquette rules over the years, especially when it comes to using glassware, but the level of properness expected out of the royal family is consistently on an entirely different level. A perfect example of this incredibly strict level of dining etiquette can be seen when members of the royal family drink from a glass; wherever you first take a sip from a cup, you must continue sipping from that exact spot until the drink is finished.

This rule is primarily in effect for individuals wearing lipstick, as drinking from only one isolated area prevents multiple lipstick stains from appearing on the cup. However, not only do many question the etiquette rule due to it applying to all royals regardless of whether they're wearing lipstick or not, but also because it's quite rare for British royals to wear bold or bright lipsticks in the first place. Nevertheless, the rule is followed by royal family members within Buckingham Palace and beyond, regardless of how much some may question it.