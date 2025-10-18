The British Royals Have A Peculiar Cup Etiquette Rule They Must Follow When Dining
It's no exaggeration to say that the British royal family follows drastically different rules than the average person, but it can sometimes be shocking just how minute and seemingly minor potential infractions can be. This is especially the case when it comes to dining. Non-royals have had plenty of hyper-specific etiquette rules over the years, especially when it comes to using glassware, but the level of properness expected out of the royal family is consistently on an entirely different level. A perfect example of this incredibly strict level of dining etiquette can be seen when members of the royal family drink from a glass; wherever you first take a sip from a cup, you must continue sipping from that exact spot until the drink is finished.
This rule is primarily in effect for individuals wearing lipstick, as drinking from only one isolated area prevents multiple lipstick stains from appearing on the cup. However, not only do many question the etiquette rule due to it applying to all royals regardless of whether they're wearing lipstick or not, but also because it's quite rare for British royals to wear bold or bright lipsticks in the first place. Nevertheless, the rule is followed by royal family members within Buckingham Palace and beyond, regardless of how much some may question it.
Other drinking-related rules followed by the British royal family
Drinking out of a cup from only one place is merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the drinking etiquette of British royals. For example, when it comes to drinking tea – one of the most common things for the British royal family to consume at home – the royals have a specific set of rules they must follow as it pertains to how they hold the teacups. "Members of the Royal Family usually hold the teacup pinching their thumb and index finger between the handle, with their other fingers following the shape of the handle for support," etiquette expert William Hanson explained to Marie Claire in 2022. "It is not, contrary to popular belief, sophisticated to stick the little finger out when drinking tea or coffee."
The royal family also has particular rules when it comes to adding milk and cream to coffee, and they change depending on the time of day. While the elder members, like King Charles, are known to greatly prefer tea over coffee, those who do drink coffee can only use cream during the evenings and are restricted to using milk whenever they enjoy the globally-popular beverage during the day.