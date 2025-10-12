This Vintage Wine Train In California Is A Scenic Exploration Of Food & Booze

On the tracks of a late 1800s Napa Valley, California train line that once carried freight and travelers from the resort spa town of Calistoga down to the ferries to San Francisco in Vallejo, you can now ride in 100-year-old Pullman train cars, dining on luxurious multicourse meals as you watch vineyards pass by. Along the way, you stop at noteworthy landmarks and famed Napa Vineyards for tours and tastings. No longer a commuter or freight route, the historic line became the Napa Valley Wine Train in 1989, taking people on wine-centered experiential trips from Napa to St. Helena, California.

The train has many different experiences to choose from, all passing through the beautiful terrain that helped make Napa Valley a world-class wine destination. From the six-hour Legacy Experience ride stopping at the Charles Krug and V. Sattui vineyards with a four-course meal served throughout, to the two-hour Santa Train Jolly Ride with hot cocoa, elves, and Santa Claus.

There's even murder! Only if you sign up for the immersive murder mystery dinner theater experience, where you enjoy a three-course meal while trying to figure out "who done it." You're encouraged to dress up for the era, ensuring the vintage train car will transport you to another age.