Hostess Still Makes Pies, But Fans Desperately Want This Vintage Flavor Back

Hostess pies never really disappeared from store shelves — you can still find the fruit-filled versions in convenience stores today — but ask longtime fans, and you'll hear a different story. For them, the glory days of Hostess weren't about apple or cherry, but about a short-lived line that swapped fruit filling for pudding. These gooey, over-the-top creations hit shelves in the mid-1980s, and their disappearance has cemented them on the list of Hostess snacks we desperately want back.

What made them stand out wasn't subtlety. The pies were chocolate- or vanilla-filled sugar bombs, sold in shiny wrappers and backed by flashy commercials that promised more fun than a lunchbox snack should probably deliver. They were messy, indulgent, and unforgettable — the kind of treat kids either devoured in one bite or cracked open to scoop out with a spoon.

Even decades later, fans can describe them in perfect detail. One joked they tasted like "industrial chemicals and love." That indulgent appeal gave the pudding pies a cult following that still lingers. Hostess has a history of vaulting items in and out of production, but this one-and-done experiment remains the brand's most intriguing loss — and fans haven't stopped talking about the day it'll return.