The Discontinued Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pies '90s Kids Miss

Back in the 1980s, Hostess sold a line of pudding pies. Though the brand's fruit pies — with flavors including apple and cherry — live on and are sold in grocery stores today, the pudding varieties sadly left shelves in 1987. A few years later, the vanilla variety returned, but with a pop culture rebranding.

In 1991, the vanilla pies were called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Pies, and they featured a vibrant green-colored deep-fried crust on the exterior coated with icing. The inside was filled with vanilla pudding. The outer packaging featured four different designs, featuring one for each of the fictional crime-fighting turtles.

Unfortunately for fans of the treats, the pies were discontinued the same year that they were released since they were only ever meant to be a limited release. Though the existence of the treats may have been brief, that hasn't stopped fans of the pies from talking about them, hoping for a comeback someday. Those who grew up and enjoyed the pies while they were available still reminisce about the flavor of the sweets, as evidenced by various online discussions about the pies.