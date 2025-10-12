The Discontinued Burger King Mashup That You Can Still Buy Frozen
Burger King is bold about adding new, unusual items to its menu, and just as quick to pull them if they don't do well. Remember the Whopperito or the Enormous Omelet Sandwich? They're just two of many discontinued Burger King items we probably won't see again. On that list is a twist on cheese sticks that Burger King created in collaboration with Frito-Lay in 2016, a wild way to eat macaroni and cheese called Mac n' Cheetos. The menu item was only at B.K. for a limited time in 2016 and for a short time again in 2017. They're not on the menu anymore, but you can still buy these deep-fried mac and cheese sticks frozen — and you might just want to give them a try.
Burger King's Mac n' Cheetos were sold in groups of five. Each deep-fried stick of mac and cheese was shaped to resemble a giant Cheeto, with a crispy, golden outer crust coated in Cheetos powder. The inside was, of course, crammed with macaroni and cheese. They came in colorful packaging that resembled a Cheetos bag, and that same idea for packaging was continued when Mac n' Cheetos hit the frozen aisle in 2017. Look for the Cheetos logo in the freezer section next time you're there. Then, stop by the B.K. drive-thru on the way home to order a discontinued Burger King Rodeo Burger using this hack, and you'll have a throw-back meal full of nostalgia.
Where can I get Mac and Cheetos today, and why aren't they at Burger King?
Customers gave Burger King's Mac n' Cheetos a good try during the first run on the menu and welcomed them back during their short 2017 return. Reviews were mixed though. Many people said Burger King's Mac n' Cheetos were certainly cheesy and satisfyingly crunchy, but some said they were dry and not worth buying again. They ultimately disappeared from B.K.'s menu, but they didn't fade into obscurity.
Later that year, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division released Mac n' Cheetos to freezer sections of major retailers nationwide. Deep-fried mac and cheese lovers have strongly mixed feelings about frozen Mac n' Cheetos, too, though they say the product is true to the original B.K. menu item. Some reviewers have taken to Reddit to say they're terrible, and others say it's the best thing they've ever gotten from the freezer section.
It's getting more difficult to find Mac n' Cheetos in grocery stores. Some fans say they aren't as widely available, but Mac n' Cheetos isn't on the list of discontinued Frito-Lay items or among the products the company is cutting in 2025, so they're still around. These days, look for frozen Mac n' Cheetos at local major retailers and, if you can't find them, get them through online grocers like InstaCart.