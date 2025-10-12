The Discontinued Burger King Mashup That You Can Still Buy Frozen

Burger King is bold about adding new, unusual items to its menu, and just as quick to pull them if they don't do well. Remember the Whopperito or the Enormous Omelet Sandwich? They're just two of many discontinued Burger King items we probably won't see again. On that list is a twist on cheese sticks that Burger King created in collaboration with Frito-Lay in 2016, a wild way to eat macaroni and cheese called Mac n' Cheetos. The menu item was only at B.K. for a limited time in 2016 and for a short time again in 2017. They're not on the menu anymore, but you can still buy these deep-fried mac and cheese sticks frozen — and you might just want to give them a try.

Burger King's Mac n' Cheetos were sold in groups of five. Each deep-fried stick of mac and cheese was shaped to resemble a giant Cheeto, with a crispy, golden outer crust coated in Cheetos powder. The inside was, of course, crammed with macaroni and cheese. They came in colorful packaging that resembled a Cheetos bag, and that same idea for packaging was continued when Mac n' Cheetos hit the frozen aisle in 2017. Look for the Cheetos logo in the freezer section next time you're there. Then, stop by the B.K. drive-thru on the way home to order a discontinued Burger King Rodeo Burger using this hack, and you'll have a throw-back meal full of nostalgia.