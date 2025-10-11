Transform Canned Biscuits Into Soft Pretzel Bread In A Few Simple Steps

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to bring a little pretzel-ness to your morning egg sandwich, or make a homemade warm pretzel for game day, you don't have to make it a whole production with dangerous lye water and hours of waiting for yeasted dough to rise. There's also no real need to dip the dough into boiling water with baking soda. Yes, using lye or baking soda and boiling water will get you closer to a traditional pretzel, but you can coat your dough with a solution of hot water and baking soda to give it a pretzely flavor and crunch.

Using canned biscuits saves you from making dough from scratch and brings a flaky goodness to the mix. Pretzel-ified biscuit is as delicious as it sounds. To make a full pretzel from this, simply roll out the canned biscuit into a long cylinder, knot it up into a pretzel shape, coat it with a solution of two parts hot water to one part baking soda, and sprinkle with pretzel salt. Bake as normal and enjoy. You can also apply the solution to a normal biscuit shape to use for sandwiches. Add an egg wash to cheat with a more browned looking end result.