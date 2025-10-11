The Canned Food That Contains More Calcium Than Milk

If you want to boost your calcium intake but are laying off dairy, you might be wondering which foods you can add to your diet that are as easy to incorporate as a serving of milk. One canned food with a long shelf life that contains more calcium than milk is sardines. These fishy fellas, readily available on the shelves of any grocery store, are packed with this incredible mineral, which is responsible for keeping the bones and teeth healthy, and preventing osteoporosis in later life.

One cup of milk contains 300mg of calcium, whereas half a can of sardines in brine contains 340mg to 350mg of calcium (they're also high in healthy omega-3 fatty acids and have nearly 23g of protein!), almost half of the daily amount an adult requires per day. The reason that canned sardines are so high in this mineral is that the bones inside the fish aren't always removed from them before they're processed (however, they are gutted and descaled, and in some cases, the heads are removed).

You can safely eat the bones in canned sardines because the high temperatures employed during the canning process soften them down. When you bite into a portion of this oily fish, the bones are almost indiscernible and melt into the flesh, but they can occasionally lend the finished product a subtle texture and filling mouthfeel. Better yet, you don't have to get the plain variety to benefit from its calcium content. There are plenty of options available, such as sardines coated in tomato sauce, steeped in flavored oils, or mixed with herbs and garlic.