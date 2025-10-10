Swap 2 Chocolate Chip Cookie Ingredients Out For A Better Bite (Thanks, Alton Brown)

We love Alton Brown's recipe for chocolate chip cookies. It's his play on the famous Nestlé recipe that comes on their bags of chocolate chips, with two big changes that you can use in any chocolate chip cookie recipe to create the perfect bite: swapping all-purpose flour with bread flour, and replacing the chocolate chips with broken up chunks of dark chocolate.

The purpose of the bread flour is to give the cookies a chewier bite. There are many different types of flour with different uses – bread flour being one of the highest in protein. Typically containing 12 to 14%, bread flour forms more gluten than all-purpose flour does, giving the cookie more structure and thickness. The protein literally makes the dough stronger, which leads to more chew.

For the chocolate, Brown recommends using something the range of 68% cocoa. This dark chocolate will be less sweet and creamy than a typical chip with a purer chocolate taste, pairing well with the chewy cookie surrounding it. Plus, because it doesn't contain stabilizers, baking chocolate melts more than chocolate chips. Altogether, the broken chunks create larger dollops of gooey, pleasingly intense dark chocolate studded throughout the cookie.