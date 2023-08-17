Rid Your Tupperware Of Stains With An Easy Baking Soda Paste Hack

As an alkaline substance (albeit a gentler one), baking soda is a natural match for taking on greasy, oily food stains. This kind of grime tends to be acidic, so the sodium bicarbonate has a neutralizing effect, weakening it and making it that much easier to remove. The longer you let your Tupperware sit, the easier the stains will come off.

Of course, the best way to steer clear of stains is to thwart them in the first place. A simple solution is to coat your containers with cooking spray before adding food; you can also blanket them with a layer of foil or plastic wrap to create a barrier between the food and the container itself, keeping stains at bay.

It's also a good idea to double-check whether your Tupperware is dishwasher safe. While hand washing is the gentlest option for keeping your containers clean, the convenience of putting them in the dishwasher makes total sense — just be sure they're dishwasher approved. The dishwasher's heat can melt or warp the plastic, leaving you with wonky tops that no longer seal, so wash lids and containers on the top rack.

And, of course, timing is important, so be sure to clean your containers as soon as you're done using them. Immediately wash with soap and water, or if you're short on time, at least rinse away food before it hardens.