Stop Storing Coffee Creamer In The Fridge Door: Why It Causes Faster Spoilage

The door of your refrigerator is a tempting place to keep your coffee creamer, we get it. It's easier to grab it first thing in the morning before your brain has been jump-started with a jolt of caffeine, but keeping it there will cause it to spoil faster thanks to the temperature changing every time you open the door. Each time you look for that leftover oatmeal that you're sure was in the fridge somewhere, that creamer is sitting in room temperature air getting above the required 40 degrees Fahrenheit needed to safely store perishable goods.

Whether you have a dairy or non-dairy based creamer, there will be ingredients that can break down faster in the warmer air. Typically, creamers last one to two weeks once opened. If you've made your own coffee creamer using our guide here, it should last about four to seven days. In order to help store-bought creamers last the full two weeks, keep your creamer on a shelf in the interior of the fridge with the rest of your dairy. Even if it's up front, when the door is open, it won't be sitting fully in room temperature air.