Andrew Zimmern Can't Get Enough Of This Underrated Burger Chain

Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern may be best known for the bizarre foods that were the namesake of his TV show, "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern," for years. But even the most adventurous of palates enjoy a simple, fast food burger sometimes — and when Zimmern is on the road in certain states, one burger chain he's inclined to pull over for is Culver's.

This Midwestern chain is known for its trademark ButterBurgers (one word), which are lightly brushed atop the bun with fresh butter. Butter burgers (two words) are a Wisconsin staple that are consistently either made with, cooked in, or topped with butter. But Americans are likely most familiar with the Culver's version, which has spread to over 1,000 restaurants in 26 states, with locations all over the South as well.

In a promotional Culver's YouTube video, Zimmern recalled his first ButterBurger and frozen custard: "The burger tasted like a burger. The custard was coming out in a never-ending flow, like a river of white gold. Culver's became, for me, that iconic Midwestern place and that's when I started to evangelize for it in public."