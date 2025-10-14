Andrew Zimmern Can't Get Enough Of This Underrated Burger Chain
Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern may be best known for the bizarre foods that were the namesake of his TV show, "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern," for years. But even the most adventurous of palates enjoy a simple, fast food burger sometimes — and when Zimmern is on the road in certain states, one burger chain he's inclined to pull over for is Culver's.
This Midwestern chain is known for its trademark ButterBurgers (one word), which are lightly brushed atop the bun with fresh butter. Butter burgers (two words) are a Wisconsin staple that are consistently either made with, cooked in, or topped with butter. But Americans are likely most familiar with the Culver's version, which has spread to over 1,000 restaurants in 26 states, with locations all over the South as well.
In a promotional Culver's YouTube video, Zimmern recalled his first ButterBurger and frozen custard: "The burger tasted like a burger. The custard was coming out in a never-ending flow, like a river of white gold. Culver's became, for me, that iconic Midwestern place and that's when I started to evangelize for it in public."
Culver's is the underdog of regional fast food burgers
Zimmern's evangelism for Culver's makes him just one celebrity chef with a fast food restaurant he can't get enough of – but it's not his only notable takeout opinion. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Andrew Zimmern is a known In-n-Out hater. "The fries are tasteless, the burger is the most overrated on planet Earth, and all you have to do is taste a Culver's burger and realize the value of not freezing beef and slicing tomatoes in-house," Zimmern told Mythical Kitchen in a TikTok video.
In-n-Out actually does use fresh beef and tomatoes sliced in-house, but Zimmern is right about one thing: Culver's is still better. Daily Meal's taste tester found that Culver's beat In-n-Out in a head-to-head contest, both for its far greater menu variety and tastier burgers. Side dish variety like cheese curds and pretzel bites go a long way toward Culver's victory — but there's just something about the finishing touch of butter to elevate Culver's ButterBurger above the fray.