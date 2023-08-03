Why Emeril Lagasse Started Saying 'BAM!'

The Food Network as we know it might not exist today if it wasn't for one magic word: "Bam!" It's the iconic catchphrase of chef, author, and all-around gourmand Emeril Lagasse, who, as the host of "Essence of Emeril" and "Emeril Live," was instrumental in growing the channel from a niche network to a powerhouse with a viewership in the millions. His rise to culinary stardom was astounding, marked by his ascension as the executive chef of Commander's Palace — arguably the most famous restaurant in New Orleans — at only 23 years old. From there, he went on to open his own eponymous restaurant, Emeril's, also located in the city known as "The Big Easy." Lagasse's success gained the attention of culinary icon Julia Child, who in turn gave him his first taste of television with his debut on her PBS program. After that? Well, the cookbooks, the merchandise, the Anthony Bourdain feud — it's all history.

Lagasse's mastery of the kitchen is unquestionable, but it's his big personality that made him a TV natural. His onscreen persona was encapsulated by his exclamations of "Bam!" while hurling seasonings into pans. It's one of the most memorable catchphrases in culinary history, and it had a surprisingly practical origin — one which the chef explained in an episode of Tasting Table's "Shared Tastes" while accompanied by his son and successor.