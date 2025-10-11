Emeril Lagasse's Bold Twist Takes Mashed Potatoes Up Several Notches

There's nothing wrong with a simple bowl of buttery mashed potatoes. No matter whether you crush them with a fork, whip them in a mixer, or run them through a fancy ricer, this versatile side dish is always a winner. This classic carb also makes the perfect blank canvas for experimenting with richer flavors. Take American chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse, for example, who likes to zhush up his spuds with the bold aroma and sweetness of caramelized garlic. Lagasse's recipe for mashed potatoes features all the common ingredients you'd regularly find in this comforting dish, such as unsalted butter, heavy cream, and seasonings.

However, the celebrity chef doesn't simply slosh the cream into the hot potatoes and get to mashing. Instead, he adds butter and a couple of cloves of garlic to a saucepan first and allows the alliums to develop a golden color on one side before flipping them over. Once both sides of the cloves are soft and caramelized (this can take 6-7 minutes), he removes them, allows them to cool, and chops them up. Finally, he returns the chopped garlic to the same saucepan, adds the cream, and warms it slightly. It's this aromatic and rich mixture that he mashes into his cooked potatoes and seasons with a dash of salt and white pepper.