The Original Native American BBQ Didn't Include Beef Or Pork

A slow-smoked pork shoulder and braised brisket are sure to bring people together, especially when they're centerpieces for holiday dinners and community gatherings. There's just something uniting about getting together over a plate of old-fashioned BBQ with all the iconic Southern BBQ sides like baked beans and mashed potatoes. If you're aiming to host a real, authentic throwback to the original BBQ masters, though, you have to look further south than the Carolinas. American BBQ as we know it originated in the Caribbean Islands, so you'll need to figure out how to have a flavor-packed Caribbean barbecue to really honor the roots of this legendary American cooking style.

Beef and pork won't be on the menu if you're sticking to the original Native American-style BBQ. That's because the original pitmasters used deer and alligator, which were smoked using green wood for around 12 hours. It's a method called barbacoa, one observed by Christopher Columbus and Spanish explorers who followed. Then, the method was introduced to the rest of the continent as explorers went further north. BBQ evolved with the people who learned how to make it. Regional styles differed depending on the cultures and the availability of animals like pigs, cows, and goats.