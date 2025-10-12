Johnny Cash's Signature Family Pie Served Tropical Paradise By The Slice

Johnny Cash was a legendary, genre-breaking artist who is highly respected across the globe, and his roots as a Southerner born in Arkansas inspired both his music and his taste in food. Cash was known to love many vintage Southern dishes and highlighted them frequently throughout his life, but there were few things he loved more than his mother's assortment of recipes. Among these recipes, one that stood out as among the most delicious and unique was undoubtedly Mama Cash's Pineapple Pie, a beautifully tropical dessert that is unlike any other.

The pineapple pie in question was one that Cash would bring up frequently when reminiscing about his family and home, and was one that many fans got the chance to try for themselves later in Carrie Cash's life when she released two editions of the "Recipes and Memories from Mama Cash's Kitchen" cookbook in the 1980s. The recipe itself was quite simple – combining eggs, sugar, butter, flour, vanilla, and crushed pineapple within a pre-made pie crust and baking it at 350 degrees F for 50 minutes – but it proved to give many Southerners a distinctive taste of home whenever they get the chance to indulge in it, much like Johnny Cash did throughout his life.