10 Classic Pies That Have Nearly Vanished

The humble pie might be as quintessentially American as desserts could get. It's safe to say that almost everyone in the United States has fond memories of eating pies since childhood. But did you know that this American staple wasn't created in the country? Instead, it's believed that Ancient Romans (with Greek inspiration) are among those to have the earliest written pie recipes. The idea of pies soon made its way to England where the dish was really embraced. When English immigrants later arrived in America, they brought these delicious treats along, and the rest is history!

The United States has so many types of pies today, from an easy apple pie that's loved across the country, to regional favorites like Southern-style sweet potato pie. Interestingly, what's now seen as an indulgent dessert was once preferred by people in the country because it was a great way to use available ingredients economically. Of course, this led to the creation of plenty of pie flavors. Later, the introduction of iceboxes and convenience food gave people the means to experiment further with pie fillings. While some of these pies have managed to remain beloved classics in American kitchens to this day, many of them have nearly vanished. If you'd like to take a trip down memory lane and see what these pies were like and what eventually caused them to fade out of the limelight, you're in for a treat with this list.