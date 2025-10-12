The 1970s BBQ Chain That's Also A Steakhouse (Yes, It Still Exists)

In the early 1970s, a small North Miami joint decided to take ribs a little more seriously than anyone expected. When Tony Roma's first opened, it served the usual mix of steaks and cocktails — but the baby back ribs quickly became the star attraction. Word spread fast that this wasn't your average bar-and-grill special. People started driving across the state just to get their hands messy with what became the restaurant's signature dish.

That buzz soon caught the attention of Clint Murchison Jr., the Dallas Cowboys owner, who saw enough promise (and sauce) to buy most of the U.S. franchise rights by 1976. Under his watch, Tony Roma's transformed from a neighborhood favorite into a full-blown chain, racking up national rib competition wins and earning a reputation as "Best Ribs in America" along the way. Even Hollywood wasn't immune to the charm – Marisa Tomei worked there, joining the club of celebrities who used to wait tables before she found her own spotlight.

By the 1990s, Tony Roma's was no longer just a rib joint; it had gone global, with locations popping up across Asia, South America, and Malaysia. The menu expanded to include steaks, seafood, and cocktails like the Romarita, marking its shift from barbecue to a broader steakhouse identity. But as its empire grew, so did the challenge of keeping that original spark alive — success, it turned out, could be more difficult to maintain than a perfectly glazed rack of ribs.