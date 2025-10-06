Find The Best Pumpkin At The Patch With This Knock Test

Pumpkin patch season only comes around once a year, with all the corn mazes, petting zoos, and apple cider you can drink. The kids are gung-ho about the whole experience, but it can be tricky to remember exactly how to find the best pumpkin at the patch – especially since most of us only need to know that info for one weekend in the fall. Not every pumpkin at a pumpkin patch is orange. Many varieties come in all shapes and sizes, so you can't just go for the brightest pumpkin on the lot and be satisfied you picked the best. Instead, you'll have to brush up on how to properly choose a pumpkin for cooking or baking, as well as carving. Whether you're picking with a pumpkin pie recipe in mind or looking for the best jack-o-lantern canvas, one trick'll help you find the best pumpkin in the lot: the knock test.

Pumpkins sound hollow when they're ripe, so give each pumpkin you inspect a good knock before you decide which one to take home. You want a ripe pumpkin because the flesh is thicker and there are fewer seeds as it ripens – making it easier for carving and better for baking. A perfectly ripe pumpkin will emit a slight, hollow echo when you give it a tap with your knuckles – a satisfying sign that it's ready to pick. The knock test isn't the only test to help pick the best pumpkin in sight.