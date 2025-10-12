Say Goodbye To That Kitchen Trash Can Eyesore With This Walmart Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A beautiful kitchen can be ruined by an ill-placed, ugly trash can. The problem is that unless you have an integrated trash area that's hidden behind a cabinet door, this eyesore has to exist somewhere. While some fancy trash cans do have an appealing, utilitarian look, they're still prone to messiness and odors when on full display. Fortunately, you can solve this problem with a simple Walmart find: a tilt-out trash cabinet that hides a multitude of sins and doubles as an extra storage space.

Made of MDF, this free standing unit manufactured by HARIPUL is big enough to conceal a 13-gallon waste bin and looks just like a regular kitchen cabinet. The door has a special hinge. Simply pull it open to reveal the tilted space where your trash receptacle can sit snugly inside. (The cabinet doesn't include a trash can, so you'll need to purchase one separately.) There's also a handy drawer at the top that's perfect for storing items like trash bags or cleaning supplies.

The unit comes in several colors, including black, brown, blue, grey, and white, so you should be able to find one that complements your kitchen's existing color palette. Better yet, the exterior is easy to wipe down with a cloth, unlike the surface of stainless steel trash cans that are susceptible to smudges and streaks.