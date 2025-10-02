What Is An Appliance Garage (And How To Make One For Your Kitchen)

Decluttering your kitchen counters of messy paraphernalia will instantly brighten and lift your space. However, there are some essential appliances, like coffee machines, blenders, and toasters, that have to stay in situ if you use them daily. Luckily, you can hide away these mismatched, bulky items in an appliance garage. Better yet, you can make one yourself instead of investing in an expensive kitchen remodel.

An appliance garage is a deep area of your kitchen worktop where your appliances can sit and be concealed behind a cabinet door when not in use. When you want to make your morning coffee, simply open the door and pull your appliance forward before using it. When you're done, push it back and close the door to hide it from view. The result? A kitchen that looks neat, streamlined, and clutter-free. Appliance garage doors can open like regular cabinet doors, be rolled up and concealed tambour-style in a hidden cavity, or tucked into the side like pocket doors. However, they can also be attached to special hydraulic hinges that allow them to move up and away with a gentle push until they are parallel to the cabinet. One way to make an appliance garage in this style is to get a standard kitchen cupboard and use a saw to remove the bottom panel, so it can sit snugly on a counter underneath an existing cabinet.