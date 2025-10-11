Why Eating Elderberries Could Be Dangerous For Your Health

If you've ever had someone suggest elderberries as the go-to remedy for a cold (likely based on a social media post), the advice does hold some weight. Elderberries are one of the lesser-known berries you should try, in case you haven't. They can give your immune system a boost because of their high antioxidant content, especially black elderberries, which are rich in anthocyanin. Think of them as Popeye's spinach, just tastier, which is why they're often used as a remedy for colds and flu.

Hippocrates, known as the father of medicine, called the elder tree, where these small, blue-purple berries grow, a "medicine chest." Although in modern medicine its impact isn't as definitive, consuming too many elderberries can actually be detrimental to your health. There's a good reason for that. The elder plant contains cyanogenic glycosides, compounds that can produce cyanide when digested. Yes, the same cyanide you often see in spy films or murder mysteries.

You're not going to drop dead from eating elderberries (unless you're seriously overdoing it), but they can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Thankfully, these compounds aren't found in high amounts in the ripe berries or flowers. Still, it's best to err on the side of caution when consuming the fruit, especially since research on its safety remains limited, particularly for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding. So how do you consume elderberries without putting your health at risk? There are a few ways.