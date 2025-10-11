How To Give Your Chocolate Chip Cookies The Gooiest Bite

In the vast world of baking, making the best homemade chocolate chip cookies imaginable is a feat that many set out to accomplish — but very few can confidently say they've done. While what constitutes the perfect cookie differs depending on who you ask, many say that a soft texture and ample gooeyness defines a great cookie. Some bakers may achieve this gooeyness by using techniques like baking cookies at a higher temperature for less time, but the thickness and softness of your cookies can also change depending on how you utilize your ingredients. Specifically, maximizing the amount of add-ins you put in your cookies will lead to much gooier results.

Adding more ingredients leads to gooey cookies because of how the dough spreads as it cooks. With copious add-ins, the cookie is unable to spread and become overly thin as it bakes, leading to a much thicker, less-hardened cookie. Using equal parts cookie dough and mix-ins will allow your cookies to maintain their shape, while also giving you the gooiest bite possible.