How To Give Your Chocolate Chip Cookies The Gooiest Bite
In the vast world of baking, making the best homemade chocolate chip cookies imaginable is a feat that many set out to accomplish — but very few can confidently say they've done. While what constitutes the perfect cookie differs depending on who you ask, many say that a soft texture and ample gooeyness defines a great cookie. Some bakers may achieve this gooeyness by using techniques like baking cookies at a higher temperature for less time, but the thickness and softness of your cookies can also change depending on how you utilize your ingredients. Specifically, maximizing the amount of add-ins you put in your cookies will lead to much gooier results.
Adding more ingredients leads to gooey cookies because of how the dough spreads as it cooks. With copious add-ins, the cookie is unable to spread and become overly thin as it bakes, leading to a much thicker, less-hardened cookie. Using equal parts cookie dough and mix-ins will allow your cookies to maintain their shape, while also giving you the gooiest bite possible.
The best mix-ins to use for gooey chocolate chip cookies
If you want to make great, gooey chocolate chip cookies but don't want the taste to change too drastically, simply using a greater volume of chocolate chips can get the job done as well. If you are using exclusively chocolate in your cookies, utilizing chocolate chunks along with chocolate chips can make them even better, as the larger pieces will break up the dough and actively melt as they bake, resulting in thicker, gooier cookies. Nevertheless, this 50/50 dough benefits greatly from being cooled in the refrigerator to give it time to set before it's baked.
Furthermore, if you aren't against using alternative ingredients in your chocolate chip cookie recipe and are simply looking for the most texturally desirable cookies possible, mini marshmallows are considered a cheat code for making the gooiest cookies ever. This is ideally done after your cookies have partially baked to ensure the marshmallows don't melt too much, but adding them to the dough with the chocolate is an easier method that still ensures great results.