Maryland-Style Pizza Is Sweet & Smoky: How It Differs From Other Pies

American regional pizza is getting more attention with the growing popularity of Detroit-style pizza, old-school New Haven and New York styles, and Chicago's deep dish and tavern styles. With this new focus, people are starting to highlight some of the lesser-known regional pizzas. Pizzas like St. Louis' cracker-thin crust with Provel cheese and the controversial Altoona-style, which uses American cheese, are getting more notice, for better or for worse. One little-talked-about pizza we find intriguing is Maryland-style.

Maryland-style pizza differentiates itself with a sweeter variation than simple tomato sauce and smoked provolone cheese atop a rectangular, pastry-like crust. The style originated at Ledo Pizza in 1955. Now a chain with over 100 locations, the first was in Adelphi, MD, just outside of Washington, D.C.. You can find the style at other pizzerias in the area, centered in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

People debate over what makes this pie unique. Its thin, pastry-like take on crust is certainly non-standard, giving it more of a French flatbread feel. Sweet pizza sauce isn't anything new, but it is rather uncommon. Smoked provolone is also not unheard of as a topping. Put it all together, though, and it's distinctly Marylander.