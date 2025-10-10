Watch Out, Marry Me Chicken: TikTok's Sticky Cherry Chicken Is Worth Swooning Over

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some would say the secret to true love lies in the stomach, and every generation has that one recipe that's so good it warrants a proposal. In the 1980s it was Engagement Chicken, a chicken roasted whole in lemon and herbs that was guaranteed to bring boyfriends everywhere down to one knee — according to the recipe's creators at Glamour Magazine. The website Delish updated the magical marriage recipe in 2016 with the release of Marry Me Chicken, a chicken skillet dish with sun-dried tomatoes and herbs in a creamy parmesan sauce. However, Marry Me Chicken has some competition these days. There's a new recipe on TikTok that people are saying will inspire an engagement ring, and it's called sticky cherry chicken thighs.

This chicken recipe has the element of surprise on its side, with caramelized cherries garnishing each piece of tender, juicy chicken. Chicken thighs are pan-browned, roasted, and then glazed in a sauce made with halved cherries, shallots, garlic, ginger, honey, soy sauce, and rice vinegar. It's an easy way to take the perfect roasted chicken recipe to the next level, and it pairs well with a variety of sides like fresh salad greens and rice or roasted asparagus and baked potatoes.